MULTAN-Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that raising voice against culprits like Trump and Modi is in line with the philosophy of Imam Hussain (RA) as this philosophy is meant to rise against the powers of evil and tyranny.

Addressing 39th Hussainia Conference here at Raza Hall on Saturday, he said that Trump bulldozed Pakistan’s sacrifices while Modi set new example of barbarianism in Kashmir. “Both of them are tyrants. Challenging corrupt system, aristocratic mentality, looters and usurpers is called Hussaini passion,” he asserted.

Mr Qureshi said that Zikr-e-Hussain is such a sweet thing that no listener ever gets tired of hearing it. He warned that those who recite Kalma are on target of the powers of tyranny. “We need to follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and fight against the powers of evil,” he asserted. He prayed that the unity of the Ummah may prevail forever, adding that the sacrifice rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) would remain a source of pride for entire humanity forever.

Earlier, talking to the journalists, he said that a major reason behind the move for the replacement of opposition leader is the method for the nomination of new Chairman NAB. He said that the entire parliament agrees on the point that the method to appoint Chairman NAB is inappropriate. He said that no one is satisfied with the election commission’s performance and the motive behind replacing opposition leader is to bring about an improved interim set up before the next general elections. He said that it is dismaying that the PML-N blocked the way of replacement of opposition leader. He hoped that Maulana Fazlur Rehman would also support PTI on the issue of opposition leader replacement.

To a query, he said that it is pre-time to talk about his nomination as opposition leader. He declared that the PTI would go for the replacement of leader of opposition if it gained required strength otherwise it would not make this move. He claimed that Jahangir Tareen does not have any reservations on opposition leader nomination. He said that the MQM is annoyed on the behaviour of PPP, but even if PTI and MQM get united they are still short of votes to change the opposition leader. He pointed out that former President Asif Ali Zardari has also returned and is running his party’s campaign. He questioned that if Zardari decides to remove opposition leader, what would Khurshid Shah do in this situation.

Answering another question, he said that the statement of Parvez Rashid is meant to divert others’ attention from chaos in his own party. He said that the likely motive behind convening National Assembly’s October 2 session is to offer shield to Nawaz Sharif. To another question, he declared that Kh Asif’s recent statements regrettable and in line with the agenda of the enemy. “His statements are against national security. Indian media have made his statement headlines,” he maintained.

Referring to agriculture, he said that the entire South Punjab was on agitation against low prices of cotton and sugarcane. He noted that the issue of illegal installation of sugar mills does not exist in Punjab alone rather a similar situation is prevailed in Sindh. He said that the PML-N violated its own policy by installing sugar mills in cotton areas. He said that the prices of sugarcane are very low but the finance minister had no time to resolve such issues. He claimed that now the chambers of commerce have also started demanding resignation from the finance minister.

AGENCIES ADD: the PTI vice chairman declared that his party will challenge the Election Bill 2017 in the court.

“We will definitely challenge the amendment in the apex court, through which a disqualified prime minister could hold a post or lead political party,” he said.