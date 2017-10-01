SADIQABAD-The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) is well aware of the deprivation of the people of South Punjab and would struggle to create a separate Saraiki province after coming into power.

This was stated by PPP South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mehmood during a media talk in Layyah district the other day.

He said that the PML-N politics has ended with the Supreme Court verdict in Panama case. He informed that a resolution had been passed for Bahawalpur province which, he added, had irked the rulers as they were exploiting people of South Punjab. He claimed that the PPP would make government in the next general elections and would come up to the expectations of the people of Saraiki belt. He said that all the political parties should play their role for democratic stability and supremacy of the Constitution and law. He stated that PML-N and PTI failed to build their political identity. "In 2018 polls, people would honour the PPP with their trust," he hoped. On the occasion, PPP Sadiqabad President Khaild Bin Saeed, Habibur Rehman and Makhdoom Usman Mehmood were also present.

PML-N LEADER LAUDS PARTY

The PML-N has always played its due role in economic stability of Pakistan and would win the next general elections with great margin, MPA Raees Mehboob Ahmed claimed.

Talking to the media here the other day, he said that Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had always worked hard to improve life standard of people. "The CM has allocated funds worth Rs90 million for the construction of Ghaziabad-Nawazabad Road," he added. He criticised PTI Chairman Imran Khan for enticing youth into violence, saying he had badly failed to win over public trust.

NEW PSA CHAIRMAN GREETED

Salman Mehmood Khan has been elected as chairman of Pakistan Seed Association (PSA) for the second consecutive term.

Talking to The Nation, Pakistan Life Care Foundation (PLCF) Chairman Sharif Rashid congratulated Salman Mehmood for this achievement. He termed it a good notion for the PSA. He expressed his optimism that rights of the PSA member would be secured and the association would make progress under the chairmanship of Salman Mehmood. Shabbir Bukhari, Younus Viki, Asif and Naseeb were also present on the occasion.