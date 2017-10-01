ISLAMABAD - Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khurshid Shah on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has caused a major dent in the opposition. He said that the PTI had created a wedge between the opposition parties and surely the government would benefit from this split.

He, while talking to the media persons, said that such fissures in the opposition parties would not augur well for the democratic order, quickly adding that he would have surrendered his slot to safeguard the opposition parties under one leader had the PTI leadership approached him in this connection.

“If [the] PTI had approached me, I would have helped them to pursue their earnest wish,” he said, adding that to him the position of the Leader of the Opposition in the face of opposition parties’ unity seemed trivial.

Grilling Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), Shah said that it was beyond his understanding either to count the party as a coalition partner of the PML-N or an opposition party. “I don’t know whether the MQM-P is ‘he or she’,” he commented.

The opposition leader said that the government would definitely benefit from the situation as the opposition parties were disunited, adding that just two months ago, the MQM was a coalition partner of the ruling party.

Shah said that decisions of all the important matters in the past were taken in consultation with the PTI.

He stated Fakhruddin G Ebrahim was appointed as the chief election commissioner in 2013 on the demand of the PTI.

Shah further claimed that all the opposition parties except the PTI and the MQM were standing with him.

It is worth mentioning here that a joint move by the PTI and the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-P (MQM-P) is underway to replace the Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah with a PTI candidate.

The move has been spearheaded by Dr Farooq Sattar-led MQM-P, which is said to be quite “annoyed” with the PPP over non-devolution of powers, particularly in Karachi.

However, the PTI had suffered a major setback when the PML-Q withdrew its support for the move.

TALAL URGES PTI TO FIRST DEVELOP CONSENSUS IN PARTY

APP adds: State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry has said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) should first develop consensus in the party on candidate for slot of Opposition leader in the National Assembly.

There were differences in the PTI over the candidature for the post, he said while talking to a private news channel.

It would be more easy for the government if PTI chief Imran Khan became Opposition leader, who rarely visited the National Assembly, he said.

He said political parties and politicians in the country were mature and a vibrant media was working, in these circumstances, he added, nothing could be done contrary to the facts.

Talal Chaudhry said the government was not concerned about the candidate for the opposition leader however PTI should bring unanimous candidate.

Meanwhile, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media Affairs Musadik Malik Saturday said opposition parties had made it a tradition to demand resignations after putting allegations against anyone in the government.

Talking to a private news channel, he said former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif had implemented decision of the Supreme Court. He said Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) candidate was elected from NA-120 and added victory of the candidate in by-election has validated party’s stance.

He said Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) had been saying during the by-election campaign that the election would be a referendum after Supreme Court’s decision.

He said every citizen of Pakistan had the right to form or head a political party.