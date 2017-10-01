SHEIKHUPURA-A large number of residents of Sun City Housing Scheme located on Hiran Minar Road have protested against its management for non-provision of basic amenities.

The protesters while talking to media said that at the time of purchasing of plots in the said society its developer Asif Iqbal had made various promise but none of the promises could be fulfilled. The protesters said that the society was lack of cleanliness and clean drinking facilities.

According to the approved map by the authority, more than 3 kanal land was specified for the mosque but ironically the mosque was constructed on a 27-marla piece of land which was contrary to the rules and regulation of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA). Furthermore, the land for the parks was also not according to the specification while the land for solid waste has not been provided by the developer, the protesters said.

Abdul Wahab who led the protesters said that five-marla plots in every society were necessary under low income scheme while Sun City Society has not fulfilled the terms and conditions by not providing even a single plot of 5 marla for low income person. The displaying of approved map of Sun City by the TMA and LDA authorities has not been carried out. It is also pertinent to mention here that an illegal office building had been constructed on Main road which is against the rules and regulation, they disclosed. The sewerage and drainage system is not constructed so far causing great nuisance to the residents, they said.

He said neither streetlights have so far been installed and nor the parks are maintained properly. For the construction of school and community club buildings, land was shown only on the map. The boundary wall was also in deteriorated condition and it could be cause a fatal incident at any time, he said.

The sanitary condition in the society is very poor, the protesters’ leader said. The mortgaged plots with TMA as guarantor have already been sold out with the connivance of some TMA personals, he alleged.

The prescribe time limit for the improvement of colony system is going to be expired on 31st January 2018 while the management has so far failed to complete the development work, he said. The inquiry official of the LDA had already pointed out more than 100 discrepancies but the developer Asif Iqbal due to political influence got transferred the LDA inquiry officer.

The protesters demanded the high officials of FBR, LDA, NAB and Anti-Corruption Establishment to intervene into the matter and re initiate an inquiry into the issue.

Despite repeated call made on his two cell phone numbers by this scribe, Asif Iqbal, the owner of Sun City Housing Scheme, did not respond.