Name: Hussain (RA)

Title: Sayed ush Shohada

Byname: Aba Abdellah

Father's name: Ali ibne Abitaleb (RA)

Mother's name: Fatima binte

Mohammad(S Aa)

Place of birth: Madina

Date of birth: 3rd Sha’baan 4 A H

Age: 57 years

Date of Martyrdom: 10th Moharram

61 AH (Karbala)

1- I never revolted in vain, as a rebel or as a tyrant, but I rose seeking reformation for the nation of my grandfather Muhammad (S.A.W.). I intend to enjoin good and forbid evil, to act according to the traditions of my grandfather, and my father Ali Ibn Abi-Talib.

2- People are slave of this world and their religion is just like saliva or taste on the tongue. They revolve around religion as long as their materialistic needs are well provided; but when they face difficulties, tests & trials, very few people prove to be steadfast.

3- Avarice is disgrace; cowardice is a defect; poverty often disables an intelligent man from arguing his case.

4- One who pursues a goal through sinful ways, will ironically distance himself from that goal, and will approach what he was afraid of.

5- Don't you see that the right is not conveyed and the wrong is not prohibited? Let believers wish to die and righteously meet their God.

6- Those who worship God for the hope of gaining , they're not real worshippers ,they're merchants. Those who worship God out of fear ( of punishment ) , they're slaves. And those who worship God to be grateful towards their creator , they are the free people, and their worship is a real one.

7- Among the signs of ignorance is arguing with irrational people. Among the signs of a learned man is criticizing his own words and being informed of various viewpoints.

8- Imam Hussain (as) was asked: O 'the son of the prophet how is life going on? Imam replied: Life is going on, in such a way that I have a God over me, the hell-fire in front of me , death is looking for me, there is no escape of the Day of Judgment, I am taken as a hostage by my own deeds, things do not turn out to be the way I like , I cannot repel what I hate, the affairs are in someone else's hands. He tortures me if he likes and he forgives if he wishes. Therefore, is there anybody poorer than me?

9- Whoever becomes generous becomes a noble; and whoever becomes stingy becomes vicious and mean-spirited.

10- Imam (as) was asked: What causes noble and eminent personality. He replied: "Controlling your tongue and doing good deeds.

11- Your best relation is the one who comes to you and helps you when you have severed relations with him.

12- Tolerance is man's ornament, keeping promises is a sign of nobility, and bonding with others is a grace.

13- Arrogance is a sign of selfishness rashness is a sign of foolishness and foolishness is a sign of weakness and exaggeration causes destruction.

14- Beware not to be among those who fear that people might face punishment for their sins but they feel secured from their own sins. Surely the glorious God cannot be cheated and no reward can be achieved from him except by his obedience; God willing.

15- O' the son of Adam ! Think for a while and ask yourself : Where are the kings and emperors of the world ? Where are those who re-built the ruins , dug ditches and wells , planted trees and set up habitable towns ? Where are those who gathered wealth ? They had to part with their wealth and properties and leave them to other reluctantly. We, too, will have the same fate.

16- Know that Surely the world's sweetness and bitterness are all (nothing but ) dreams. Awareness is solely in the hereafter. The winner is the one who wins the other world and the wretched is the one who becomes wretched in it (the hereafter).

17- When a poor man begs for your help, his pride is hurt. Then you don’t deal another blow to his pride by letting him down.

18- When you are frustrated and do not know a way out, only flexibility and moderation towards difficulties will save you.

19- Silence is an ornament; greediness is poverty; generosity is prosperity and moderation is wisdom.

20- Once Imam (A.S.) advised Ibn- Abbas:" Do not talk about something which does not concern you , because I fear that you commit a sin , and do not talk in what concerns you unless there is an occasion for it. Very often a speaker is criticized for telling the truth (for it was not on the right occasion.)

-Endure difficulties when you walk on a divine path, and resist the temptation of worldly pleasures. Compiled by Faizan Hussain