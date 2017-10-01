SIALKOT-The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has registered a Rs55 million fraud and embezzlement case against seven officials of Daska branch of a private bank.

FIA Divisional Deputy Director Khalid Anees informed that the agency has registered the case (No 698/2017) under sections 109, 201, 409, 420, 468 and 471 PPC on the report of Zafar Shahid Jaffari, Area Manager Retail, JS Bank Ltd Sialkot District.

According to the FIR, Muhammad Farhan (CSM of JS Bank Daska), Arif Mehmood Butt (Branch Manager JS Bank Daska), Saima Shaukat (Cashier), Imtiaz Ahmed Mughal (Manager Operations, JS Bank Daska),Rana Sajid Naeem and Muhammad Irfan (Relationship Managers, JS Bank Daska) and Bank's driver Mazhar Saeed connived and embezzled Rs55 million by drawing this big amount illegally from the accounts of as many as 57 account holders of this bank, besides, running a parallel banking system within the bank.

The FIA divisional deputy director said that the agency has arrested four accused Arif Mehmood Butt (Branch Manager JS Bank Daska), Imtiaz Ahmed Mughal (Operation Manager , JS Bank Daska),Rana Sajid Naeem and Muhammad Irfan (Relationship Managers , JS Bank Daska) and sent them behind the bars. Further investigations were underway, in this regard.