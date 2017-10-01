ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Interior on Saturday announced to suspend mobile phone services throughout the country on Sunday (today) on the occasion of Youm-e-Ashur.

The ministry in a statement quoting State Minister for Interior Talal Chaudhry said that mobile phone services would remain suspended for today on the request of the National Counter-Terrorism Authority (Nacta), security agencies and the provinces.

Talal Chaudhry said that the federal government had taken the step to make foolproof security on the day of Ashura after consultations with the provinces, the Nacta and the security agencies.

The purpose is protection of the lives and properties of the citizens, the minister maintained. He said that the first 10 days of Muharram were “sensitive” as majalis and processions were held throughout the country during the period. In the past years, the federal government had suspended mobile phone services partially throughout the country on Youm-e-Ashur.