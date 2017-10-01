DERA GHAZI KHAN-Thousands of devotees from across the country paid respect to Hazrat Syed Ahmad Sultan, commonly known as Sakhi Sarwar (RA), during visit to his shrine situated in mountainous town Sakhi Sarwar, 35km away from here on 9th of Muharram.

Syed Ahmad was son of Hazrat Syed Zainul. He belonged to the family of Hazrat Ali (RA), the fourth Caliph of Islam, cousin and son-in-law of the Prophet Muhammad (SAWW). His father migrated from Baghdad and settled in Shah Kot near Multan in 1126 AD. The tomb of Hazrat Sakhi Sarwar was built in the 13th century in Koh-e-Sulaiman range. Later, Mughal emperor Zahiruddin Babar renovated it in his era. It is unique picture of Mughal architecture.

Every year on 9th and 10th of Muharram, devotees from across the country including Sheikhupura, Pakpattan, Jhang, Faisalabad, Sahiwal, Lahore and Jaranwala visit the shrine of the great saint and perform different religious activities regarding Youm-e-Ashur, the martyrdom day of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

Meanwhile, five Tazia, Alam and Zuljinah processions will be taken out from different areas, which will converge into the main Ashura procession at Chowk Bazaar. As per official statement, more than 1,500 security personals including Qaumi Razakars, female and male volunteers have been deployed across the district for security of 530 Majalis and 410 processions. Metal detectors and walk-through gates have been installed at the entrance and exits of gathering and each person is being checked before entering and leaving the venue.

The DG Khan Deputy Commissioner has directed that all heads of district departments and their subordinate staff must be remain in their offices on holidays during Ashura Muharram to cope with any emergency. An emergency control room along with stand-by necessary staff has been set up in the DC office.

On the other hand, majority of the participants of the majalis (audience) at Gaddai, Block No-45, Imambargah Rizvia, Haideria, Block No Y, Kot Chutta, Choti Zareen, Mana Ahmadani, Basti Jam, Basti Mamori, Basti Naseer, and Taunsa city have expressed satisfaction over the security arrangements of the Punjab Police and Municipal Corporation/ Committees Administration. As many as 380 rescuers along with 45 vehicles are performing emergency duties across the district.