Rawalpindi - Wall chalking carrying the name of Daesh also known as Islamic State has appeared on a sign board installed near the Rural Health Centre (RHC) on Ronda Badhu in Wah Cantt.

According to sources, some locals approached police after spotting word “Daesh” sprayed with black paint on a sign board of the Punjab Highways Department near the RHC on Rondha Badhu Road within the limits of Police Picket Number 4, Wah Cantt.

Police said that the wall chalking was removed while a case has also been registered against the unknown miscreants.SP Potohar Division Syed Ali, when contacted, confirmed the wall chalking exercise in Wah Cantt area. He said police registered a case and begun investigation.

He said so far police found no clue about the miscreants while local intelligence agencies information would be utilised to trace the accused. On Sunday last, a flag of Deash was also spotted installed on the Islamabad Express Way.

The flag was removed immediately after a citizen alerted police by and a case was registered against the accused.

Federal Minister on Interior Ahsan Iqbal also took notice of the incident and ordered the LEAs to trace down the culprit involved in the exercise.–Israr Ahmed