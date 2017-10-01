LAHORE - A young Guinness record holder has appealed to the Punjab government for recognition of the efforts of those citizens who stand distinguished at the world stage and bring good name to the country by winning laurels.

Farhan Ayub, a resident of Raiwind, broke the world record for most kip-ups in one minute (34) at Punjab Youth Festival, organised by Sports Board Punjab, in Lahore on 26 February 2014. But the young man says no one appreciated him for bringing good name to the country.

“I’m on protest for last 32 days but no one (from the government) visisted me to hear my grievances,” Farhan said while sitting on a footpath in front of Punjab Assembly on Saturday.

With tears rolling down his cheeks, the 24-year-old said he will continue his protest for at least twenty more days.

Kip-up is an acrobatic move used in activities including gymnastics, break-dancing, martial arts, professional wrestling, and free-running and in action film flight sequences.

Farhan, who has done FSc from a local college and wants to study further, said he has been practicing martial arts since childhood.

“Unlike previous ones, the government has not announced any award this year,” he regretted while urging the authorities to record efforts of those who do “something different” for the country at global stage.

He has appealed to the Punjab chief minsiter to come forward and make laws for distinguished winners for their encouragement. “This act of the government will also motivate the coming generations,” Farhan added.