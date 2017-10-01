Yaum-e-Ashur, the tenth of Moharram, is being observed today across the country with due solemnity to pay homage to the supreme sacrifices rendered by Hazrat Imam Hussain Razi Allah ho Ta'ala Anho and his companions in Karbala, reported Radio Pakistan.

Alam, Zuljinah and Taazia processions are being taken out in all the cities and towns of the country. Ulema and Zakireen are highlighting the teachings of Hazrat Imam Hussain and various aspects of Karbla tragedy.

Strict security measures have been put in place along the routes of processions to avoid any untoward incident.