Quetta - The security forces Thursday killed 10 suspected militants in Harnai district of Balochistan.

As per reports, the personnel of Balochistan Frontier Corps (FC) launched the operation against the operatives of proscribed outfits and killed 10 suspected militants.

The forces also destroyed three camps of the militants during operation while two motorcycles and arms were a recovered.

On August 14, six Frontier Corps personnel were martyred and two others wounded in a terror attack in Harnai district of Balochistan.