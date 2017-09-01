Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani in his Eidul Azha message has reached out to Pakistan offering “comprehensive negotiations” to bring peace to their troubled relationship.

Like most Muslim countries, Afghanistan is celebrating Eid on Friday while in Pakistan it will be celebrated on Saturday.

“Peace with Pakistan is our national agenda,” said Ghani while also urging insurgents to lay down their weapons.

Afghanistan routinely accuses Pakistan of harbouring Taliban insurgents, while Islamabad says its enemies have found sanctuaries in Afghanistan.

The two countries also squabble relentlessly over the border that separates the two. Known as the Durand Line, Afghanistan refuses to accept it as the international border.

Firefights between the armies have broken out as Pakistan seeks to fence it.