Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) stated that Army personnel and Sindh Rangers are assisting the provincial government in clearing the rain affected areas across Karachi.

The metropolitan city was hit by heavy rain resulted in submergence of city and 23 deaths since yesterday.

In a statement ISPR further said that Rangers and Army teams with dewatering equipment are working around the clock to tackle the issue.

The media wing of military issued list of areas being cleared and areas where work is under progress.

Areas cleared

1.Liaqatabad no 10

2.Gharibabad underpass

3. Kabaili town block 5

4. Petrol pump chorangi

5. Nauras chorangi

6. Old golimar chorangi

7. Nagin Chowrangi

8. Power House Chorangi

Areas Regulated

1. Aurangi Nullah

2. Gujjar nullah

Dewatering in progress

1. Ayesha Manzil

2. Nazimabad underpass

3. Goli mar Chorangi

4. North karachi UC 13

5. Landikotal

6. Saadi Town.

Furthermore, Pakistan Navy teams are also working with Sindh government to dewater the city. Comodor Nadeem Bukhari visited the affected areas. "Pakistan Navy is also providing food and shelter to the effected people," Navy spokesperson said.