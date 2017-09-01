SIALKOT - Overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) Executive Director Muhammad Yar said that the overseas Pakistanis were the ambassadors of Pakistan abroad as they play a pivotal role in strengthening the national economy by sending the precious foreign exchange.

He was talking to the management of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) after reviewing the facilities being provided for the overseas Pakistanis at Sialkot International Airport.

He said that the overseas Pakistanis Foundation (OPF) was making efforts to provide maximum facilities for the overseas Pakistanis besides striving to ensure early solution to their problems in Pakistan. He also discussed the matters of mutual interest with Chairman of Sialkot International Airport Limited (SIAL) Khawar Anwar Khawaja and CEO Maj-Gen (r) Mir Haider Ali Khan.

The SIAL Chairman said that the airport project had met with great success besides, booming the business, economic and trade activities in Pakistan’s first ever “Golden Export Triangle” comprising on Sialkot, Gujrat and Gujranwala districts. It paved the way for socio-economic development in Sialkot region, he said.

He added that the Sialkot airport project has almost doubled the Sialkot exports to $2 billion annually. He said that the advanced technology systems were being introduced at the airport for providing better aviation facilities.

On the occasion, M Yar hailed the efforts of Sialkot exporters for establishing grand project of Sialkot international airport on self-help basis.

AC assumes office

Nasir Walayat, after assuming the charge of assistant commissioner of Noorpur Thal, held introductory meetings with his subordinates as well as local journalists here the other day.

Nasir Walayit met separately with local journalists and revenue officers at his office. Speaking on the occasion, he said that betterment of residents of Thal is the first and foremost priority of the administration. He directed the revenue and other officials to perform their duties with honestly. “The officers as well as other revenue staff must adopt proactive approach to improve the image of Revenue Department,” he directed.

The AC also held a meeting with office-bearers of Noorpur Thal (NPT) Press Club and discussed various issues. He said media has always played a vital role in the society. The AC also threw light on relationship between the media and tehsil administration, saying both depend on each other. On the occasion, NPT Press Club President Sammar Sultan and other journalists assured the AC of their cooperation for the betterment of Thal’s residents.