ISLAMABAD - Standing Committee of the Cabinet for Disposal of Legislative Cases (CCLC) on Thursday approved The Evening Courts Bill, 2017 to ensure speedy disposal of cases.

The CCLC meeting chaired by Federal Minister for Law and Justice Zahid Hamid also approved six others draft bills. The approved draft bills will now be placed before the federal cabinet for ratification and subsequently will be introduced in the parliament.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice Zafarullah Khan, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms Zaheer Ahmed, Secretary Defence, Secretary Election Commission of Pakistan, Secretary IPC and officials from ZTBL, Finance and Law Division also attended the meeting.

The CCLC also approved "The Statistics (Reorganization) (Amendment) Bill, 2017", which provides for official publication of Census results. Creation of Joint Maritime Information Organisation (JIMO), proposed by Pakistan Navy, which establishes a formal mechanism for effective exchange of maritime related information between all stakeholders. "Proposed Amendments in the Loans for Agricultural, Commercial and Industrial Purposes Act, 1973, proposed by Zarai Taraqiati Bank Ltd (ZTBL) to safeguard the financing of the Banks/DFIs under digitalized/E-Pass Book System.

The CCLC approved The Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan Bill, 2017, to provide allocation from the profit/actual income generated by investment of endowment to the Islamabad High Court for infrastructure development of the District Courts within the Islamabad Capital Territory.

The Committee also approved the Islamabad Healthcare Regulation Bill, 2016 proposed by the National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Division, to ensure provision of quality healthcare services, promote patient safety and provide mechanism of banning quackery in all its forms and manifestations in the health sector.

The CCLC also considered and approved the proposal for Implementation of the Hague Convention on the Civil Aspects of International Child Abduction, 1980.