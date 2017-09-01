SIALKOT - Police have registered a case against a police constable for shooting bullets at a local trader upon his refusal to pay him the desired extortion money.

Police have registered a case (No.752/2017), under sections 34 and 324 PPC on the report of Daska-based trader Muhsin Raza.

According to the FIR, constable Umer Butt was used to collecting extortion money from the trader by using his influence as being the police constable. On the day of incident, the police constable again demanded extortion money as being the police constable from the trader. As the trader refused to pay him extortion money, the constable opened fire on him and injured seriously. The accused created harassment in the area while firing on the house of the trader located Daska city’s congested Sambrial Road locality, the FIR revealed.

The injured was shifted to Daska Civil Hospital in critical condition. Police have started investigation with no arrest. Local traders in Daska have expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They have demanded the early arrest of the police constable in the case.

On the other side, the Satrah police have registered an abduction case of a married woman after the nine months of her kidnapping.

According to the FIR (276/2017) lodged at Satrah police station under section 365 PPC by victim Sameena Bibi, six armed accused including Razzaq hanif, Latif Ahmed, Yaseen and Rehana Bibi had forcibly kidnapped the married woman from her house in village Rampur-Satrah , Daska tehsil on January 04, 2017.

The FIR revealed that the accused had taken Sameena Bibi to Lahore after kidnapping her. The accused kept her in illegal detention for three consecutive months and tortured her brutally for several times. The accused also got transferred her property and land in the village to their names. The accused released her after three-month long illegal captivity.

She told newsmen that she instantly had informed the local police about the nasty incident but it has taken her nine months to get the case registered.

Meanwhile, eight armed accused forcibly kidnapped local landlord Abdul Aziz’s young daughter Shagufat at gunpoint from her house in village Sirraanwali-Satrah, Daska tehsil. Satrah police have registered a case with no arrest or recovery so far.

In another kidnapping incident, three armed accused forcibly kidnapped local labourer Shahid Ali’s young sister Nazia Bibi at gunpoint from her house in village Goindkey-Bambaanwala, Daska tehsil.

Meanwhile, an accused Irshad Ahmed forcibly raped a married woman Aneeqa Bibi after kidnapping her at gunpoint from her house in Daska City’s congested Gulshan Colony locality. A mentally deteriorated young girl Zahid Bibi (24) foiled an attempt of her rape in her house in village Sirraanwala-Satrah, Daska tehsil here today.

According to the FIR (No.268/2017) lodged at Satrah police station by victim’s mother Sharifan Bibi, her mentally deteriorated daughter Zahid Bibi was alone at her house , when a local vagabond Faisal stormed in the house and tried to rape her forcibly. She raised hue and cry and some people gathered there. They foiled the attempt of her rape. Accused fled away. Satrah police have started investigation, with no arrest, in this regard.

ACCIDENTS: A woman was killed while her young son seriously injured when an overloaded auto rickshaw bad hit their motorcycle near village Ram Garha on main Sialkot-Eimanabad Road. Mother Nasreen Bibi received severe head injuries and died on the spot while her son was shifted to Govt. Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital Sialkot in critical condition. Sialkot Saddar police registered a case against the rickshaw driver.

Meanwhile, a youth Usman (25) was crushed to death by an overloaded truck near Mandraanwala as the truck badly hit his motorcycle killing him on the spot. Daska Saddar police have registered a case against the fleeing accused truck driver.