KAMALIA - Dacoits looted cash, gold ornaments and other valuables in three separate incidents occurred in different areas here the other day.

According to police sources, unidentified thieves broke into two shops, situated at Mohallah Charh and Kamal Colony. According to the shops owner – Waqas and Nadeem - the culprits took away cash and other goods worth hundreds of thousands of rupees. The Kamalia City Police have registered separate cases and started further investigation.

In another incident, a chicken salesman Sarwar was robbed of Rs39,000 by unidentified armed persons. He was on the way back from Mohallah Sheikhanwala when the culprits intercepted and robbed him.

In a similar incident, one Mohammad Musa, resident of Ravi Khokhar situated in the outskirts of Kamalia, was deprived of Rs50,000 and four tola gold ornament. He told the Kamlia Saddr Police that some four armed men entered his house and held him and other family members hostage at gunpoint. The dacoits collected cash, gold ornament and other valuables and tortured severely the family members before fleeing the house. The Saddr Police have registered a case against unidentified culprits.