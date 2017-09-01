LALAMUSA - Former federal minister and PPP Central Punjab President Qamar Zaman Kaira said that no nation can make progress without equipping its youth with modern education.

Addressing the opening ceremony of a private college here the other day, the PPP stalwart pointed out that the US and the European countries succeeded in emerging as super powers on the basis research in all fields of education. He said Pakistan has progressed very well during the past 50 years. “When the state doesn’t perform its duty regarding the nation’s education, the private sector has to step into the breach,” Mr Kaira pointed out. He stressed the need for fostering the relationship between teachers and students in the schools and adding that teachers are responsible for shaping the future of the nation.

On the other hand, former provincial minister for education and PML-Q leader Mian Imran Masood, while addressing the opening ceremony of a private college, congratulated Janjua family for opening the college. He commended the made by Janjua family, especially for the Govt MD Degree College for Girls which has given education to thousands of girls of Lalamusa and adjoining towns. He said that earlier people had to send their girls to Lahore or other big cities for education but now they have institutions of modern education available at their hometown. He also lauded former Punjab chief minister Ch Pervaiz Elahi for his educational services for students of Gujrat district. He said that Ch Pervaiz Elahi had introduced revolutionary educational reforms at primary level during his tenure as chief minister. He expressed his pleasure that the educational standards introduced by the Q government are still being practiced by the incumbent government.

USA ACCUSATIONS FLAYED

Its not the first time that the USA president has betrayed Pakistan, this has been happening since Liaqat Ali Khan, senior PTI leader Nawaz Ali Sheikh.

He said that betraying Pakistan is a big mistake and the USA would soon realize it. He said that the USA has lost the Afghan war. He said the Parliament should take the US president’s accusations against Pakistan seriously. He urged the rulers to refuse to accept aid from the USA as it is the matter of integrity of Pakistan.