HAFIZABAD - A field worker was stabbed to death on a monitory dispute here in village Kalianwala on Thursday. According to police sources, Sharif Maseeh worked as field worker with landlord Muhammad Asif of village Kalianwala. He had received some money as advance from the landlord and a couple of months ago, had refused to work with Asif. He had started working with another landlord. Asif, however, demanded his money back from Sharif Maseeh but he could not return despite repeatedly demand by his erstwhile employer. On Thursday, Asif again demanded the money and after exchange of hot words between the two, he attacked Sharif Maseeh with a knife and killed him on the spot. The police have registered a case against the accused and started investigation.