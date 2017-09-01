OKARA - A girl was raped in her home at gunpoint here on Thursday.

The girl of village 44/GD was asleep at her home when a vagabond namely Imran Manhi enter the house with weapon. He committed rape with the girl while her hue and cry awoke the girl’s family and they caught the accused. They closed him in a room. However, the father of Imran and his other family members assaulted Manzoor’s house with batons and sticks and got him released from the custody of girl’s family. Later a case was registered with the Saddr police station Okara.