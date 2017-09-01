MULTAN - Senior politician Makhdoom Javed Hashmi dubbed on Thursday Parvez Musharraf’s interview to a private TV channel as destructive and dangerous, saying he insulted our national hero and father of nuclear programme Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

“I ask army and politicians to take notice of his interview. I ask Army Chief to get Musharraf caught and bring him back,” he demanded while addressing a news conference here at Multan Press Club. He said that Pakistan’s nuclear and missile programmes were on target of America, Israel and Europe.

Recalling past, he said that the Saudi embassy hosted an iftar dinner in a hotel of Islamabad in 2003 which was also attended by Admiral Abdul Aziz, Senator Mushahid Hussain and Dr Abdul Qadeer. “He (Dr Abdul Qadeer) was highly dejected as he told us about threats given to him by Musharraf. If someone suspects my statement, all others mentioned by me are still alive. You can verify it from them,” he added.

He said that a lobby was brought forward in shape of Parvez Musharraf and this lobby was ready to make compromise on nuclear programme. He maintained that the US wanted to commit ambush on Pakistan’s nuclear programme. “It was democratic governments of Nawaz Sharif and Benazir Bhutto which continued nuclear programme. Benazir also introduced missile programme while Nawaz Sharif had imposed a ban on taking American calls,” he recalled. He said that Dr Abdul Qadeer told him that there were some persons in Pakistan Army who did not want to see Pakistan a nuclear capable country. “There was a group in the army which did not want nuclear tests to be conducted. I ask Admiral Abdul Aziz to testify for Dr Abdul Qadeer,” he said.

He said that the US hurled threats to Pakistan but it must remember that Pakistani nation would teach her such a lesson that it would forget Soviet Union. He said that there is not a single leader in the parliament who could talk to the US. “And the one who was capable of looking into the eyes of US has been ousted,” he maintained. Referring to the assassination of Benazir Bhutto, he said that it was quite simple that the one who withdrew Benazir Bhutto’s security was the killer. He demanded army chief to get Musharraf arrested and bring him back.