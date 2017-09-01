RAWALPINDI - The Punjab Home Department has restrained Adiala Jail authorities from releasing the five accused, who were acquitted by an anti terrorism court in the murder case of former premier Benazir Bhutto, reliable sources told The Nation on Thursday.

The five accused were identified as Husnain Gull, Aitzaz Shah, Rafaqat Hussain, Sherzaman and Abdul Rashid Turabi, arrested by police and confined in the Adiala Jail for their alleged involvement in BB murder case, they added.

Anti Terrorism Court (ATC) Number 1 Special Judge Muhammad Asghar Khan has acquitted all the five accused in BB murder case for lack of evidences and defective investigation. The five suspects are said to be linked with banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.

According to sources, Punjab Home Department has barred the jail administration from releasing the five accused involved in murder of BB and acquitted by an anti terrorism court.

Source said Punjab Home Department took this step after country’s intelligence agencies submitted their reports that the law and order situation could be deteriorated with the release of the five accused.

They said the agencies mentioned in reports that they have some substantial evidences that might not be acceptable in the court of law but worthy for investigators. They said three out five accused have been required to agencies in other cases related to terrorism. Sources said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Talat Mehmood Gondal has issued a notice in this regard.





ISRAR AHMED