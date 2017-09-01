MIRPUR (AJK) - Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that India has almost lost Held Kashmir too thus been conspiring against Pakistan.

“We (Kashmiris) are Pakistani even before Pakistan came into being, Pakistan is our final destination. In Occupied Kashmir, martyrs are being buried in the Pakistani flag,” he said during the AJK Legislation Assembly session late Wednesday.

The AJK prime minister said that Kashmiris wanted to be part of Pakistan and there was no second option. “Kashmiris can never even think of anything but merger with Pakistan,” he added.

“No one should doubt our intention. We have been in the struggle to be part of Pakistan for the last 70 years, “he said. He said our country Pakistan has been confronted with many challenges since the last few years but the nation has boldly faced them through its unshakable resolve. He said that after India started realising the fact that Kashmir is going out of its clutches, it started conspiring to change the demographics of Held Kashmir. The prime minister further said his government would take steps regarding Kashmir’s current situation in consultation with the government of Pakistan.

Haider strongly condemned the recent statement of US President Donald Trump praising Indian role in Afghanistan. He said that Pakistan, not India, had sacrificed thousands of civilians and security personnel during the war against the terror.

He said Nawaz Sharif was a sincere leader of the Kashmiris as he raised the Kashmir issue in the United Nations Security Council session. He said Mian Nawaz Sharif extended full support to the Azad Kashmir government during his premiership and took keen interest in the development of the area.

Nawaz Sharif was serious about the amendments in the Interim Constitutional of 1974. He said the government of Pakistan had highlighted the Kashmir issue on international forums very effectively. He said the Pakistani government had also adopted sound policies to improve the economy which has created better business environment leading to increased opportunities for domestic and international investment.

Later, the AJK PM hailed the resolution passed by Pakistani Parliament on Kashmir.

“In present circumstances, when Kashmir freedom movement is passing through a critical phase, the Kashmiris welcome this move”, Haider said while talking to reporters in the State’s Metropolis late Thursday.

He said that Pakistan armed forces will never compromise on Kashmir. He said all the political parties had played very positive role by passing the resolution. He said a political stability was needed in the country, at this stage the country cannot afford political instability as we have to compete with the international powers including the United States, the whole hope is that the national leadership gets united to face national challenges, he added.

He said that 22 million people are behind the resolution and after the passing of the resolution a strong message had been conveyed by the Pakistani nation to the people of Kashmir.

To a question, Raja Farooq Haider Khan said that the results of census in Azad Kashmir were not officially announced. “In order to protect Kashmir and national interests, political stability and national unity on the issues of national significance is need of the hour, media in the country is free and that the importance of media is critical, it should show responsibility,” he said.

He said his government has taken steps to ensure the utilisation of public funds in a transparent way. He condemned the human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir, and said that oppressive measures adopted by Indian forces could not deter the people of Jammu and Kashmir from demanding their right to self-determination in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions.

He urged the international community to promptly assume its viable part in disposing of Indian brutality and boorishness as their silence over these atrocities was not justified at all costs.