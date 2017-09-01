ARAFAT - As more than two million faithful gathered to perform Haj in Arafat on Thursday, Saudi Grand Mufti Shaikh Saad Bin Nasser invited Muslims around the world to unity and said Islam was the religion of brotherhood and gave the message of peace and tranquility, and it prohibits terrorism, violence and bloodshed.

The grand mufti urged the Muslim Ummah during the Haj sermon from Masjid-i-Nimra in Arafat to forge unity among its ranks to foil enemy designs. He said Islam was the religion of peace and spread the message of peace and brotherhood in its teachings around the world.

Mufti, who is a member of Council of Senior Scholars and an adviser to the Saudi Royal Court, delivered Khutba-e-Haj at Masjid-e-Nimra on the Arafat Day. The top Saudi cleric pleaded with the Muslim community around the world to: not persecute each other, rebuff divisions based on regional politics, fulfil the responsibility of uniting Muslim Ummah through sagacious use of social media, avoid plunging into sectarian chasms, and fear Allah the way it ought to be done.

He reminded the audience that the belief in the oneness of Allah was in fact the stepping stone of piety; no wonder, then, that only pious ones will enter the Jannah. He further stated that monotheism constituted the basic element of teachings of all the messengers of Allah. “All praise be to Allah, I testify that Allah has no partners. Worship Him and prostrate before Him. I instruct myself, and all of you, to fear Allah”, he said.

The sermon then touched the socio-economic dimensions of life by reiterating that Islamic teachings established brotherhood among human beings. The cleric reminded the audience that Zakat obliges Muslims to reserve certain portion of wealth for the needy. He said staying firm and offering prayers were guidelines given by Allah.

Expounding Islam’s principles related to morality, the honourable speaker said that usury and embezzlement of any kind were prohibited in Islam. “The offspring are obliged to obey - and take care of –their parents. Islam proscribed wickedness and obscenity. Allah has directed us not to predate on others’ rightful wealth”, the cleric said.

The beauty of Islamic law, the Sheikh said, is that it organised financial and economic systems along with regulations pertaining to one’s life into a formal arrangement on the face of the Earth. The top Saudi cleric rejected racism by reminiscing the verses of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)’s last sermon that: “A white man has no superiority over a black one nor a black has any superiority over any white”.

“Islam has forbidden us from humiliating Muslims and non-Muslims alike. It is binding upon us to fully observe Shariah-stated instructions; a Muslim is obliged to protect those boundaries that Allah has demarcated for him”, he said.

Their palms facing the sky, around two million faithful gathered on Mount Arafat for the highlight of the Haj pilgrimage, one of the world's largest annual gatherings.

With temperatures pushing 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) under the desert sun, the faithful climbed the hill east of Makkah where Muslims believe the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) gave his last sermon some 14 centuries ago.

The second day of the Haj - a five-day pilgrimage which all Muslims must perform at least once in their lifetime if physically and financially able - is dedicated to prayer and reflection.

"I came up here last night and prayed, took pictures and called my family and friends," said Maolana Yahia, 32, who made the trip from Indonesia.

This year's Haj has seen the return of pilgrims from Saudi Arabia's arch-rival Iran following a diplomatic row and a deadly stampede in 2015. But thousands who would normally make the journey from neighbouring Qatar are absent apart from a few dozen because of the diplomatic crisis shaking the Gulf.

Helicopters flew around the area as the pilgrims converged from dawn on the Mount Arafat plain and the hill known as Jabal al-Rahma, or Mount of Mercy.

Forming a sea of white, the pilgrims ascended the hill and took up positions to pray on rocks already heated by the morning sun.

On the concrete pathways linking the plain to the hill, hundreds of thousands of devout Muslims invoked God, as others rested in makeshift tents or on sheets along the side of the road amid empty bottles and waste.

Tunisian mother-of-three Fatima Arfawi said she was moved beyond words. "This is the first time I see anything like this, ever," she said. "This day is dedicated to prayer for my three children and my family."

In a hospital opposite the mountain, an area was set aside for people suffering dehydration or heat exhaustion.

Saudi Arabia's Red Crescent said it had deployed 326 ambulances along the pilgrimage route to handle health emergencies.

"Some pilgrims, for example, forget to protect their heads with an umbrella when they pray," said Bandar Al-Harthi, a nurse at a hospital facing Mount Arafat.

In the evening, the pilgrims set off for Muzdalifa where they will spend the night before taking part in a symbolic stoning of the devil.

The Jamarat Bridge, where the ritual is held, was the scene of a stampede in 2015 that claimed the lives of nearly 2,300 pilgrims - the worst disaster in the history of the Haj.

At the foot of Mount Arafat, mobile barriers have been installed to control the movement of the crowds. "They will be moved to enlarge the passages when there are more pilgrims," said Ahmed al-Baraka of the Saudi security forces.

Seated near the barriers at Mount Arafat, eight young women from Ghana who are all related took a brief respite after making their way from Mina, east of Makkah. Aged between 18 and 30, for some of them it was their first time away from home.

"This is the first time I leave Ghana," said 25-year-old Khadija. "My husband let me come alone because it is Makkah."

agencies