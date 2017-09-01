LONDON - Begum Kalsoom Nawaz, the wife of ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif, underwent surgery for throat cancer on Thursday, with doctors declaring it a success a few hours later.

According to a private TV channel, the ex-premier's wife will be staying in the hospital for at least a day before doctors discharge her to go home for recovery.

Kalsoom is at present in the recovery room, with her chemotherapy treatment set to commence next week. Nawaz Sharif, on the other hand, stayed with her all day long and still at the hospital.

Earlier, the former prime minister accompanied his wife to a central London clinic where Kalsoom underwent surgery.

Nawaz saw her off before she was taken to the operation theatre at the hospital. Special prayers were held at the home of Hasan Nawaz before the former premier's wife left for the hospital.

The former prime minister reached London on Wednesday evening to be with his wife ahead of her treatment's start. Nawaz Sharif was received by a large crowd of supporters but was unable to speak due to mismanagement.

PML-N workers jostled and pushed aside each other to reach Nawaz, who, in his brief comments, thanked overseas Pakistanis for their support and promised that he will soon address them.

In a tweet posted on Thursday, Maryam asked the public to pray for her mother as she was undergoing surgery.

Kalsoom underwent medical check-ups in London, after which doctors diagnosed her with throat cancer. Maryam Nawaz — her daughter — later confirmed on Twitter the news that her mother was diagnosed with lymphoma, the cancer of the lymph nodes.

Doctors had told Kalsoom her throat cancer was curable, according to sources, which added that her treatment included chemotherapy.

However, as per the doctors, a lot depends on how well she reacts to the chemotherapy.

Kalsoom left for London ahead of the scrutiny of her nomination papers for the upcoming NA-120 by-elections. The seat fell vacant after the Supreme Court on July 28 disqualified Sharif in the Panama case over charges of concealing his salary from a Dubai-based company that he claims he never received.





