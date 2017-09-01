TOBA TEK SINGH - The district council have decided to impose licence fee on scrap dealers. A resolution was passed by the house during a meeting on Wednesday. The meeting was held under the chair of District Council (DC) Senior Vice Chairman Syed Akhtar Abbas Kirmani. It was decided that license fee would be mandatory in the district for all the scrap dealers.

The DC members also condoled the death of former federal information minister Khalid Ahmed Khan Kharal.