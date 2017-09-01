KASUR - A married woman along with paramour was allegedly strangled to death for ‘honour’ here the other day.

Zulfiqar Ali of Raiwind told the Phoolnagar Police that his brother Saleem drove an auto-rickshaw and he was in love with Ulfat Bibi. They wanted to marry but the woman’s parents arranged her marriage with someone else namely Faisal. Ulfat was not satisfied with the marriage and she continued meeting Saleem. On August 28, she eloped with Saleem. Ulfat’s in-laws including Liaqat chased the lovebirds and caught them near Jhalar Chaudhriyan. The accused thrashed the lovebirds and strangled them to death. The police registered a case against the accused and launched investigation. DPO Ismail Kharak also ordered early arrest of the accused