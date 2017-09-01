Maryam Nawaz, daughter of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, said a dictator who committed treason was allowed to escape while an elected premier was disqualified on charges he did not receive salary from his son.

Maryam, while addressing a prayer meeting at St Anthony in Lahore on Thursday, lashed out at the Supreme Court ruling that disqualified her father from holding public office.

“What kind of justice is this when a dictator is allowed to escape while an elected prime minister gets disqualified on charges he did not receive salary from his son,” she said.

“There is a need to change the system if Pakistan wants to get out of the crisis that we are facing today,” she added.

Recalling the development projects the previous government under Nawaz Sharif initiated, Maryam said Pakistan of 2017 is more economically stable than what it was in 2013.

“The government under Nawaz Sharif initiated various economic and development reforms, improved law and order situation, and addressed energy shortfall,” she added.