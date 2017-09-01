ISLAMABAD:- National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has sent a reference against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) member and MNA Ayesha Gulalai seeking to denotify her from her lower house seat, to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). The ECP confirmed it had received the notice. PTI Chairman Imran Khan on Tuesday had sent a notice to Gulalai stating that she had defected from the party in terms of Article 63-A (1) of the Constitution.–INP

“In furtherance thereof and in compliance with the requirements of Article 63-A (2) of the Constitution, this declaration is being forwarded to you as well as the Speaker of the National Assembly and the Chief Election Commissioner for further action in accordance with the Constitution,” states the notice.

Gulalai, a member of the National Assembly from the PTI, quit the party earlier this month after leveling allegations of harassment and corruption against the PTI chief. The notice, dated August 28 and sent to Gulalai’s home addresses in Islamabad and Peshawar, states that Gulalai on August 1 publicly resigned from the party, did not vote for the party’s designated candidate in the prime minister’s elections on August 1.