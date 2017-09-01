National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has prepared references against former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, his family, son-in-law and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

According to sources, the references are being prepared related to 11 companies, London properties and Azizia Steel Mills and have been sent to watchdog's headquarters in Rawalpindi. The references were finalized in a NAB Lahore meeting chaired by its director general Major (retd) Shahzad Saleem.

The sources further stated that investigation team probing against Sharif family has recommended freezing the assets of Nawaz Sharif, two sons, Hassan and Hussain Nawaz, daughter, Maryam Nawaz Sharif, son-in-law, Captain (r) Safdar and Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

"The references will be filed in NAB's executive board after Eid-ul-Azhar," the reporter told Waqt News. Furthermore, the references will filed in accountability court within six weeks.

Earlier, NAB has also recommend to include name of Sharif family in Exit Control List (ECL).

In its landmark verdict of Panama Leaks case on July 28th, Supreme Court disqualified Nawaz Sharif and ordered NAB to file reference against Sharif family and Ishaq Dar.

Meanwhile, Nawaz Sharif, his two sons and Ishaq Dar have already filed review petition in the top court.