LAHORE - Those behind disqualification of Nawaz Sharif are hiding today but the former prime minister is standing in the open and the whole Pakistan is standing with him, Maryam Nawaz Sharif said yesterday.

She was addressing a gathering of the PML-N women to advance the election campaign of her mother Begum Kalsoom Nawaz at a banquet hall in NA-120 constituency here yesterday.

Maryam said that after failure of a party [PTI] and an individual [Imran Khan], new pawns were being put in the field against Nawaz but they too were doomed to fail no matter what they would do.

Like at previous public appearances of Maryam, the women workers of the ruling party were found in high spirits on the occasion. Holding party flags, wearing green dresses, dancing to the party songs and showering rose petals on Maryam, they unabatedly chanted slogans for Nawaz and his daughter.

At Maryam’s call, the whole gathering in one voice rejected the disqualification of Nawaz Sharif and promised to rout the ‘conspirators’ and establish ‘sanctity’ of the ballot by voting Kalsoom to Parliament on September 17.

In her address, Maryam said the defeated ‘bat’ (a reference to Imran) was now hiding in mountains in sheer disregard to the plight of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s people who are facing dengue onslaught in the province where his party rules. She added the KP people were now seeking help from Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif against this epidemic.

The PML-N leader said the people would tell the conspirators on the election day that their “decision is Nawaz Sharif and the opponents will have to accept it”. She said now Nawaz Sharif was in the public court and whatever the people decided would be accepted by her party.

She said Sept 17 election was not merely an election but “a dividing line between the sanctity of vote, democracy, power of the people, service of Nawaz Sharif and the conspirators - who weakened the power of vote and derailed progress of the country.”

Maryam Nawaz said she felt grateful to disqualification verdict as, she claimed, it had raised the popularity of Nawaz many times. “Today everywhere is Nawaz Sharif and everyone is Nawaz Sharif,” she went on.

While highlighting service of Nawaz towards countering loadshedding and terrorism and bettering the economy, she recalled the movement for restoration of judiciary and said Nawaz Sharif rose to the occasion when the custodians of justice were themselves struggling to get justice.

Pointing at the gathering, she said “your leader has not been given justice. So the JIT of the people will now decide qualification and disqualification of Nawaz Sharif”.

Referring to the election, she said not Panama or Aqama but a clear-cut justice need to be done on the polling day by handing Begum Kalsoom victory that will also be a response to the conspiracies against Nawaz. Maryam said she did not have doubt in the mind that the women workers of the party will not let any harm come to their leader.

She questioned why Nawaz Sharif was ousted from power when the country was making economic progress, and problems were being overcome. “It is not me but the nation that wants answer to this question that why a conspiracy was hatched to weaken and destabilise Pakistan,” she posed.

She said “look at the plight of justice in Pakistan, Musharraf - who blatantly flouted the constitution - is innocent today and the one [Imran] who attacked the judiciary and the Parliament is being declared Sadiq and Ameen when he is not ameen at all”.

She said by serving the masses for over four years, Nawaz Sharif has proved that democracy can deliver. “And this fact has fetched him support of millions of people today. The Islamabad-Lahore rally speaks volumes of this fact,” she added.

Maryam at the end of her speech prayed for the early recovery and long life of her mother.

SAJID ZIA