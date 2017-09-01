VEHARI - As many as nine points have been established for sale of sacrificial animals in the district which will remain active till the last day of Eidul Azha, Deputy Commissioner Ali Akber Bhatti said.

He said that shades and water has been arranged at these points, adding the first aid camps at the sale points are also working while the livestock department has set a veterinary camp at these points for medical examination of animals.

The sale points are at Mandi Vehari, Tibba Sultanpur, Mailsi, Karampur Road Luddon, Jamlera, Gagoo Mandi, Sheikh Fazil, Burewala and Machiwal, the DPO said and adding there is no fee charging at the points.

He said that animals will be administered anti-Congo vaccine at entry points of the district. The DC said that only the permitted people will be allowed for the collection of animals’ hides. The organizations will be issued NOCs in this regard.