ISLAMABAD - Pakistan said on Thursday said there was no high-level contact with the United States since President Donald Trump’s ‘anti-Pakistan speech’ but ‘diplomatic interactions’ were ongoing.

Addressing a weekly news briefing here, Foreign Office spokesperson Nafees Zakaria said that Pakistan had longstanding relations with the US and diplomatic channels were meant for interactions. “However, I am not aware of any high-level contacts between the US and Pakistan at this point in time,” he said.

Zakaria said that Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif intended to share Pakistan’s perspective on the elements of President Trump’s statement and other bilateral issues during his future interaction with the US leadership.

“Pakistan is undertaking internal deliberations among all stakeholders as evident from the deliberations in the Parliament and discussions in the National Security Committee (NSC),” he added. Zakaria said that Pakistan had strongly rejected all allegations and insinuations regarding the presence of any safe havens of terrorists inside Pakistan.

“US General John William Nicholson remarks, therefore, are highly unwarranted and unacceptable. While rejecting the baseless US assertions in this context, the NSC in its statement of August 24 expressed Pakistan’s concerns about the presence of sanctuaries or safe havens inside Afghanistan from where anti-Pakistan elements, particularly India, continue to operate against Pakistan,” he said.

The spokesperson said that Pakistan had demanded the elimination of these sanctuaries in Afghanistan and expressed willingness to engage with both the US and Afghan authorities.

He said that Pak-US areas of cooperation were diverse and multidimensional, including cooperation in science and technology, non-proliferation, counter-terrorism and trade and investment.

“In inter-state relations, there can be differences over issues between two countries, for which there would be established channels of communication through which misperceptions could be allayed and differences resolved,” the spokesperson said.

He said that the envoys’ conference was scheduled to be held on September 5-7 to discuss the foreign policy issues. “Selected ambassadors of Pakistan will participate in the conference. Concluding session of the conference will be chaired by the prime minister. Some important foreign policy issues will be brainstormed in the conference,” he said. The spokesperson said that the foreign minister soon after assuming charge decided to hold the envoys’ conference with a view to evaluate Pakistan’s potential strengths and to examine policy choices in view of the evolving geopolitical and regional situation.

“This is one of the regular envoys’ conferences that are traditionally held at the foreign ministry,” he maintained.

He said that Pakistan believed that there was no military solution to the complex Afghan conflict. “Our policy on Afghanistan is very clear. We have the highest stakes in peace within our neighbouring country, anything that happens in Afghanistan will have a direct bearing on the security and economy of our country. Pakistan has been part of all the initiatives aimed at bringing peace and stability in Afghanistan. We are sincerely pursuing and participating in all initiatives aimed at bringing lasting peace and stability to Afghanistan,” he said.

Pakistan, he said, was ready to play its role to that end, whenever required. “We believe that all initiatives in Afghanistan should be Afghan-owned and Afghan-led.”

Pakistan’s position, he said, on this issue was very clear and consistent. “As enunciated by the NSC’s statement issued on August 24, Pakistan believes that there is no military solution to the complex Afghan conflict. This is a lesson discernable from the long history of Afghanistan. Pakistan has instead advocated for an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned political solution which in our estimation offers the best prospects for peace in the region,” the spokesperson said.

Until all the stakeholders pursue a viable and workable political settlement, he said, the region will continue to suffer from instability. “Afghan war cannot be fought on Pakistani soil,” he said.

Zakaria regretted that former Pakistan High Commissioner Abdul Basit’s harsh letter to Ambassador Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhry was leaked to the media. “It is unfortunate that a letter written by one ambassador was deliberately leaked to the media. In the current times, when we face many internal and external challenges, the media should pay the least attention to these unnecessary distractions. We should not allow our detractors to use any opportunity to malign Pakistan,” he said.

About India claims that Kashmir was its integral part, Zakaria said: “This claim is a clear violation of UN Security Council resolutions on Kashmir since Kashmir is an internationally recognized dispute. Indians must read the UNSC resolutions on Kashmir,” he said.

He said Indian transgression in Doklam and its illegal occupation of Kashmir had hardly any parallel. “In Kashmir, India is not only a transgressor but also responsible for killing thousands of innocent civilians, dishonouring women and destroying Kashmiris’ properties,” he said.

He said that Pakistan had drawn the attention of “our interlocutors from the European Union to the human rights violations being suffered by the people of Indian occupied Kashmir who are facing arbitrary detentions, enforced disappearances, killings, injuries, torture and blinding of eyes by Indian pellet guns. Youth, women and children are particularly facing persecution.”

Zakaria said that the European Union was willing to take up any issue relating to human rights violations in the world, the Kashmiris expect the EU to take up with India the issue of its blatant repression in Kashmir. The EU has not pronounced itself on the grave and widespread human rights violations taking place in Indian occupied Kashmir.

The spokesperson said that since July 2016 till to-date, the grave human rights situation had figured prominently and regularly on the social media and made headlines in electronic and print media all over the world.

“The statistics of those violations, which continue unabated, has sent shock waves across the globe. More than 160 unprotected Kashmiris, mostly young men, and women, have been killed by the Indian occupation forces in Kashmir. More than 7000 are victims of pellet gun shots including those over 70 who have been completely blinded, around 200 have partially lost their eye-sight and almost a thousand are on the verge of losing their vision. Around 20,000 have been injured and the fate of thousands of arrested Kashmiris is not known. Kashmiris were denied freedom of religion. For seven consecutive weeks, they were not allowed to offer Friday prayers,” he elaborated.

To a question, Zakaria said that a number of countries had noted Pakistan’s sacrifices and contribution in the fight against terrorism. “In line with the guidance by the Parliament and the NSC, we are in regular contact with all the friendly countries in the region as we believe that a regional and political approach was best suited to address the challenges in Afghanistan, and also in the larger regional context,” he said.

Asked about the victimisation of Muslims in India, he said Pakistan had consistently maintained that the Indian treatment of its minorities, especially Muslims, Dalits, and Christians was a cause for serious concern to the international community. “Human Rights Watch, Amnesty International and other human rights organizations, as well as members of civil society, have amply reflected on the grave human rights situation in India and in Indian occupied Kashmir, and persecution of religious minorities. The increasing intolerance, extremism and religious bigotry rampant in India should also raise alarm internally and should be rectified, most of all for India itself. This is possible only if verbal rhetoric is accompanied by concrete actions on the ground which is regrettably missing so far,” he said.

Asked if Pakistan will raise the Kashmir issue in the United Nations General Assembly, he said: “We have already forcefully taken up this issue of Indian involvement in state terrorism, terror financing, and subversive activities in Pakistan, as well as the use of Afghan soil against Pakistan with the UN. We continue to take up this issue with them. The confessions made by ‘commander’ Kulbhushan Jhadav have led to the dismantling of terrorist networks. The quarters concerned are still working on those leads. Voluntary revelations by Jammatul Ahrar’s former spokesperson, Ehsanullah Ehsan, are also clearly indicative of what India is doing in Afghanistan. You are also aware of former US defence secretary Chuck Hagel’s statement that India finances trouble in Pakistan from Afghanistan.”

He said that India had been systematically and deliberately exonerating perpetrators of Samjhauta Express terrorist attack.

To a question on US Department of Financial Services penalty notice of $ 630 million to the Habib Bank Limited branch in New York over certain accusations, he said: “The HBL has issued a comprehensive press release in this regard. The notice for the monetary penalty was issued by New York State Department of Financial Services on a matter that, according to our information, was going on for over two years. I have seen reports that HBL intends to contest this measure at the appropriate forum.”

Zakaria said that Pakistan was happy that finally, the better sense prevailed and the Indian side decided to withdraw from the Chinese territory. “We expect India to resolve its differences with all its neighbours in a similar way. We appreciate the sagacity and restraint shown by the Chinese side in this standoff and resolving the issue amicably,” he added.

In his opening speech earlier, he said there had been a number of terrorist attacks in Afghanistan in which precious lives of innocent people were lost. “We strongly condemn the terrorists, sympathize with the bereaved families and pray for the victims,” he said.

Zakaria said that the recent floods had devastated Houston, where “we have a large presence of our community. While our community members are also affected, we take pride in mentioning that they not only helped themselves but our Community also participated, both with cash and in kind, in the relief efforts of the state for other affected communities there.”

The spokesperson said as Pakistanis prepare to celebrate Eidul Azha, “our oppressed brothers and sisters in occupied Kashmir continue to be brutalized.”