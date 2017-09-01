SAHIWAL - The Punjab government is encouraging ostrich farming to overcome the shortage of meat and to cater future needs of food, Secretary Livestock and Diary Development Naseem Sadiq said.

He was addressing a seminar at Sahiwal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) organized on Wednesday to encourage livestock farmers to start ostrich farming. SCCI President Ch Amir Saddique, former SCCI president Ch Arshad Hussain, Livestock Director Dr Shahid Sajjad, Livestock Additional Director Dr Samreen Kausar and a large number of farmers attended the seminar.

Naseem Sadiq said that the dairy development department is making all-out efforts to promote ostrich farming in Punjab. He said that 32,000 poultry sheds are lying vacant throughout the province which can be used for ostrich farming because ostrich meat is in high demand for exports. He said that ostrich meat is full of nutrition with no fats or cholesterol and can easily be a substitute for beef and goat meat.

Earlier, Livestock Additional Director Dr Samreen Kauser gave a presentation on ostrich farming and services providing by the department in this regard.

SCCI President Ch Aamir Saddique thanked Secretary Livestock Naseem Sadiq for organizing the seminar for farmers. He expressed his optimism that Sahiwal will soon become a hub of ostrich farming.