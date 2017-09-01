SIALKOT - The overcrowding on the public service vehicles especially buses, auto rickshaws and vans continues unabated in Sialkot district by the local transporters.

The transporters often put the lives of the travelers in danger. Sialkot traffic police said that mostly the vehicles of factories in and around Sialkot city were found overcrowded with the workers especially in the morning and evening timings.

The traffic police officials added that the factories have less number of vehicles for transportion of the workers due to which these vehicles providing pick and drop facility for the workers especially to the rural parts of Sialkot district could be found packed to the capacity with the workers even hanging along these buses.

This nasty practice has already been resulted in several fatal road accidents, killing dozens of people. The overloaded buses often turn turtle due to overloading on main Sialkot-Daska-Gujranwala Road, Daska-Sambrial Road, Sialkot-Sambrial-Wazirabad Road, Sialkot-Pasrur Road and Sialkot-Head Marala Road.

The local people expressed grave concern over the critical situation. They urged Commissioner Gujranwala Division M Asif and Acting Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher to take serious note of the critical situation.

1,040 farmers get training

The Livestock Department has imparted essential training on the livestock breeding and herd management to 1,040 male and female farmers in Narowal district with a Rs5,600 stipend each.

According to Assistant Director Livestock Narowal Dr Saima Irum, the training would help the farmers take the best care of the cattle besides ensuring their better growth and development in the local livestock sector.