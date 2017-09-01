ISLAMABAD - Pakistan on Thursday summoned Indian Deputy High Commissioner J P Sing over ceasefire violations by India along the Line of Control, resulting in the death of 55-year old civilian Muhammad Rasheed.

Director General South Asia and the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation Dr Mohammad Faisal summoned Singh and condemned the unprovoked ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces in Kotera Sector on 29 August, said a statement issued by the foreign ministry. It said that Rasheed, a resident of village Mithidhara, died in the firing.

Despite calls for restraint, India continues to indulge in ceasefire violations. In the current year to date, Indian forces have carried out more than 700 ceasefire violations along the LoC and the Working Boundary, resulting in the death of 29 civilians and injuries to 113, as compared to 382 ceasefire violations in 2016, the statement said. “The deliberate targeting of civilians is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity and international human rights and humanitarian laws,” it said

The Director General urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 ceasefire arrangement, investigate this and other incidents of ceasefire violations; instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC.

He urged that the Indian side should permit the UN Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

Meanwhile, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke with President Mamnoon Hussain to convey him Eid greetings.

President Erdogan conveyed best wishes of the government and the people of Turkey for the government and the people of Pakistan as well as for the unity of the Islamic Ummah, said a foreign ministry statement. President Hussain also reciprocated the greetings on behalf of the Pakistani nation. He also thanked President Erdogan for Turkey’s principled position on Jammu and Kashmir and the spirit in which both countries supported each other on the issues of vital interest. The two leaders reaffirmed commitment for continued efforts for the strengthening of close bilateral ties between the two countries, said the statement.

They also exchanged views on the situation in the region and for strengthening coordination between the two brotherly countries for combating the challenges and working together for promoting peace, progress, and stability in the region.