OKARA - The Parliament has given a befitting response to US President Trump’s anti-Pakistan speech. The world knows that America has never proved to be a trustworthy friend and has always thrust dagger into the back of its allies.

This was commented by Flt Lt (r) Ch Arshad Iqbal, patron-in-chief of Okara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI) and senior PML-N leader, during a telephonic conversation with former OCCI president Ch Shafqat Rasool from Australia.

America earned world curse for throwing atom bombs at Nagasaki and Hiroshima in Japan. America also played havoc in Vietnam under the guise of ally from where it had to quit shamefacedly. Despite alliance with Pakistan during 1971 war with India, America did not send it fleet to Chittagong to help Pakistan. He also held America responsible for world crises. Ch Arshad said that America’s stand against Iraq was based on false accusations, adding that in Afghanistan, it has no right to stay. Afghanistan had been a tribal nation and has a warring history. The Afghan nation can settle its internal issues without external help. He claimed that peace cannot prevail in Afghanistan until eviction of American forces from Afghanistan. He stressed the need for strengthening the country’s relations with Iran, Russia, whereas relations with China and Turkey are the strongest. He said that America has joined hands with India against China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which threaten India’s economic supremacy in the region. He also stressed the unity for combating the challenges.