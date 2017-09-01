LAHORE - PPP’s public gathering at Islampura (NA-120) yesterday turned out to be a flop show though the leaders had created much hype about the event which started after 10 pm instead of its scheduled timing of 8pm.

No senior party leader turned up to address the gathering which seemed more like a corner meeting than a political rally. The event was planned to give impetus to the election campaign of party candidate, Faisal Mir.

Former prime minister Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani and Qamar Zaman Kaira were expected to participate, but they failed to make it. Nadim Afzal Chan Mian Azizur Rehman Chan, Aslam Gill, Barrister Amir Hasan and Faisal Mir addressed the small gathering which was still in progress till filing of this report.

In their speeches, the PPP leaders criticised the policies of the PML-N and the PTI presenting themselves as the best choice for the people in the future elections.





OUR STAFF REPORTER