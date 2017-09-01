LAHORE - Senior PTI leaders yesterday pointed out presence of 29,000 unverified votes in the voters’ list of NA-120, alleging pre-poll rigging by the government.

PTI’s Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Secretary Information Shafqat Mahmood and party candidate from NA-120, Dr Yasmin Rashid addressed a news conference at party’s Faisal Town office and demanded omission of these votes from the list.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi told reporters that since NADRA had not verified 29,000 voters in the voters’ list, these bogus votes should be omitted to avoid their possible misuse by any party.

He also revealed the government had blocked the identity cards of Pakhtoon voters in the two union councils, 50 and 51 falling in the jurisdiction of NA-120. “Since the Pakhtoon voters have a visible tilt towards the PTI, the government has blocked their ID cards to prevent voting against its candidate,” he alleged.

While demanding level playing field in the coming by-election, Shah Mahmood alleged that PML-N was utilizing official resources and development projects in the constituency were also going on despite reservations expressed by the opposition parties. He also objected to the official protocol being given to Maryam Nawaz Sharif campaigning for her ailing mother. “All areas where she arrives for campaign are sealed in the name of security arrangements,” he said.

The PTI leader further stated that ECP had barred the ministers to run the election campaign but they were very much active in the constituency with no action being taken against them. He said he had sought permission from the chief election commissioner to be part of the election campaign but the same was rejected.

On the controversy over Multan Metro Project, Qureshi demanded investigation into the allegations. He also declared the bus service a failure, saying that further instances of corruption will come to light once the investigation is underway. He said the Metro Bus project was executed despite strong opposition from the PML-N MNAs and MPAs from Multan who had desired improvement in the poor sewerage system instead.





OUR STAFF REPORTER