ISLAMABAD - To address reservations of smaller provinces - KP and Balochistan - regarding their representation in the Council of Common Interests, the CCI members from Punjab will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi after Eidul Azha.

The CCI, which has been restructured recently, has less representation of smaller provinces as compared to big provinces -- Punjab and Sindh.

"I along with other Punjab members will hold a meeting with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to convince him for awarding equal share to small provinces in the CCI," a senior Punjab member in the Council desiring not to be named told The Nation.

The smaller provinces, in the last meeting of CCI which approved the results of national population, had expressed reservations over restructuring of the council where their strength has been reduced from two to one member each.

The prime minister had recently reconstituted the CCI by reducing the representation of smaller provinces and giving overwhelmed representation to Punjab.

The overwhelming majority of Punjab with its four members in the body, he said, is not a proper decision as this is a body to give equal opportunity to all provinces to raise their voices.

The eight-member council has four members from Punjab to easily approve any decision, which is unfair, he said. Earlier the body had equal two-member from each province in the period of former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Four members from Punjab include Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and Inter-Provincial Coordination Minister Riaz Hussain Pirzada. The recent change in the CCI composition could affect future decisions because its decisions would be taken through majority opinion, he feared, while responding to a question.

He said that he would raise the issue with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to give previous status to smaller provinces in the CCI. He admitted that the main purpose of the CCI is to deal with controversial issues, including water distribution, electricity and other resources with mutual understanding.

This discrimination with small provinces, he said, might create fuss in its upcoming meetings so attempts will be made to resolve it as soon as possible.