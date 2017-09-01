KASUR - Police claimed to have held a seminary teacher for his alleged attempt to assault a 12-year-old student in Kot Radha Kishan here the other day.

According to Kot Radha Kishan Police, the boy went to Qari Jamil at Usman Masjid for study where the accused attempted to assault him. The boy’s cries alerted neighbours and they gathered at the mosque for his rescue at which the accused fled. The police, however, arrested the accused and registered a case against him.

FOUR BURNT

Four persons sustained burns in a clash between two rival groups. The incident occurred in Chak 15 over a petty issue. The rival parties threw chemical substance at each other. Changa Manga police registered cases against the accused.