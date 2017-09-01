ISLAMABAD - Awami Muslim League chief Sheikh Rasheed on Thursday filed a reference against Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi in the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Talking to media persons the AML chief said that if the petition is not paid adequate heed, he will approach the Supreme Court in this regard. He said the Liquified Natural Gas (LNG) issue is similar to a sea of corruption.

Sh Rasheed expressed the hope that the ECP would hear the reference that he submitted on Thursday. He said that it is likely that new cases will surface as ouster of Nawaz from the prime minister’s office has opened a gateway.

Rasheed said world’s most costly metro bus project has been erected in Rawalpindi. He said Waqar Ahmed, Saeed Ahmad and Saif-ur-Rehman are front-men of Nawaz Sharif.

Rasheed, one of the three petitioners in the Panama Papers case, had submitted a petition in the SC against NAB’s failure to reopen the Hudaibiya Paper Mills case.

However, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had earlier stated that his hands were clean and everybody was free to go to courts.





INP