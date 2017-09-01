Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif thanked Allah Almighty for Begum Kalsoom Nawaz's successful surgery.

CM Punjab broke this pleasant news on his official Twitter account. In his tweet, he said, "We are grateful to Allah Almighty for successful surgery of Kalsoom bhabi ... May she get well soon!"

Kalsoom Nawaz who recently came into the limelight for contesting the NA-120 by-election was reportedly diagnosed to be suffering from throat cancer.

She was diagnosed in UK where she had been undergoing medical checkups. Her flight departed hours ahead of her scheduled appearance before the Election Commission of Pakistan, where her nomination papers were to be investigated for the upcoming NA-120 by-poll on Sept 17.

According to the UK doctors, the cancer is in its early stages and is curable. According to sources, she is likely to opt for chemotherapy instead of surgery for the cure of the disease.