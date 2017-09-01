KHANEWAL - Students of Young Scholar School and College (YSSC) Khanewal obtained high marks in the annual 9th class examination conducted by the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Multan.

Muhammad Abdul Rehman, son of senior journalist Qulzam Bashir Ahmad, scored 430 marks in the 9th class exams. Talking to media, Abdul Rehman dedicated his achievement to his teachers and chairman of the school, Aslam Zar. He termed his achievement result of the prayers of his grandmother and parents.

Similarly, Bakhtawar Khan, daughter of Naeemullah Khan obtained 495 marks in the 9th class exams. She secured first position in the school. Iqra Yousuf stood second with 493 Marks. Other girl students including Hareeb Qamar obtained 491 marks while Rafiya Khalid obtained 490 marks. The passing percentage of the school remained 90 percent. Bakhtawar Khan also termed her achievement result of the prayers of her teachers and parents.