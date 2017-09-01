TOBA TEK SINGH - The dead bodies of three persons, out of four of a family of Toba Tek Singh, who had drowned in River Jhelum were fished out after two days efforts by Rescue 1122. The dead bodies were buried in their native village Chak 284/JB, Janiwala here. They were drowned in Jhelum River near Ghaziabad in Jhang area on Tuesday where they were fishing. One of the four drowned persons, Baba Pervaiz Khan was laid to rest in his village Chak 284/JB (Janiwala) on Wednesday. Deceased also included Baba Pervaiz Khan’s two sons - Adil Khan and Kamran Khan and their relative Jehanzeb Khan.