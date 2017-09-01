PESHAWAR:- Urging the federal government to stop all supplies to allied forces in Afghanistan via Pakistan, various trade associations on Thursday staged a protest demonstration against US President Donald Trump’s allegations against Pakistan. Led by Shakeel Ahmad Khan, President Peshawar Chamber of Small Traders, President Markazi Tanzeem-e-Tajiran Mehar Elahi, Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Shaukat Ali and Tajir Itehad University Road President Khalid Ayub, hundreds of people participated in the rally.–Staff Reporter

During the rally, the protesters chanted slogans against US government, President Trump and its anti-Pakistan policies. Setting the US President Donald Trump’s effigy on fire, they warned the United States to refrain from any kind of aggression against Pakistan, as they would stand shoulder to shoulder with the Pak Army and the government at all fronts.

Announcing a complete boycott of buying and selling US products, they vowed that they would continue the boycott until US did not change its policies towards Pakistan. “We are demanding the federal government to stop all sort of supplies to allied and US forces being carried out through Pakistan immediately,” they said adding no one would tolerate any pressure from the US anymore.