SHARAQPUR - Two alleged kidnappers-cum-murderers of a child were killed by their accomplices during an attempt to get them released from police custody here the other day. According to the Sharaqpur Police SHO, the deceased criminals – Irfan and Arshad – had kidnapped seven-year-old Abu Zar, son of Haji Ashraf, resident of Bilal Park, Sharaqpur Sharif some 25 days ago. The suspects had demanded Rs10 million as ransom from the father of the minor but he failed to pay the amount in time. Upon which the suspects allegedly murdered the child and buried his dead body in Village Torian near Dhamkey. SHO Aamir Mehboob claimed that yesterday the police traced a call of the suspects to Haji Ashraf, demanding the ransom amount without disclosing the truth to the man about the murder of his son. The police arrested both the criminals from near Torian, who during preliminary investigation confessed to the killing of Abu Zar and informed the police about the place where they had buried the minor’s body. The police dug out the body and was bringing it back to Sharaqpur along with the criminals. On the way, accomplices of the suspects ambushed the police team in an attempt to get the criminals released. However, in crossfire, both Irfan and Arshad got killed by the bullets of their accomplices who made good their escape from the scene.