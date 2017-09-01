VEHARI - Two alleged dacoits were shot dead and a police constable got gunshot wounds in a shootout here near Chak 96/EB in the remit of Sheikh Fazal Police the other day. According to Vehari DPO Umer Saeed Malik, the Sheikh Fazal Police got a tip-off about the presence of a gang of dacoits, busy looting villagers near the road to Chak 96/EB. A team of the Sheikh Fazal immediately rushed to the spot but came across intense firing from the dacoits, which the police retaliated. In crossfire, constable Abdul Razaak got injured while one of the dacoits, whose identity could not be ascertained, was killed on the spot. Other dacoits, however, fled the scene under the cover of darkness. The injured cop was rushed to THQ Hospital Burewala. In the meanwhile DPO Umer Saeed Malik reached the scene himself besides the SP (Investigations), the DSP Organised Crime and the DSP Burewala also arrived there. The police, under the supervision of the DPO, launched a search operation for the arrest of the runaway dacoits. Near Chak 94/EB, the police came under fire from the dacoits, holed up there. However, in the crossfire another dacoit was killed. Meanwhile, the DPO announced prize and commendatory certificates for the policemen who took part in the shootouts.