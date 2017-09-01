MULTAN - A woman and her daughter died and two others sustained injuries two incidents of roof and wall collapse due to heavy rain here on Thursday. Rescue sources said that heavy rain lashed different areas of Multan due to which dilapidated roof and wall of two houses located on Dunyapur Road collapsed. As result, a woman and her one-year-old daughter died in the roof collapse while two other persons injured in a wall collapse incident. The bodies and injured were pulled out from the debris and shifted to hospital where the bodies were handed over to heirs and the injured were admitted.This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 01-Sep-2017 here.
Woman, daughter die in roof collapse incident
